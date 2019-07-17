Merck & Co (MRK) Stake Maintained by Coldstream Capital Management Inc; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 68.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 33,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 49,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $202.44. About 8.97 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is alerting users if their data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 07/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Hungarian Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 22/05/2018 – ONE OF TOP PRIORITIES IS PREVENTING ANYONE INTERFERING IN ELECTIONS LIKE RUSSIANS DID IN US IN 2016-ZUCKERBERG; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 215.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 32,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 15,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 5.61M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 19/04/2018 – P&G also agrees to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about $4.2 billion; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.62M shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $117.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 54,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wildcat Capital Ltd Co invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Com Dc has invested 2.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 259 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Hilton Cap Limited has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 57,012 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Company holds 0.15% or 12,083 shares in its portfolio. 4,922 were accumulated by Financial Architects. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Co has 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,240 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 25,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arbor Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Capital Planning Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,483 shares. Ami Inv Mgmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 25,842 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 3,334 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.64 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : MGI, FB, AMD, BYND, QQQ, SNAP, TLT, BHVN, STM, BAC, NOK, GE – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,290 shares to 108,282 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 5,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,741 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).