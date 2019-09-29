Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Raised Stake; Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $8.08 Million; Stock Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 78,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 883,950 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.29 million, down from 962,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 5,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 111,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, up from 105,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 09/04/2018 – John Carroll: BREAKING:Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 13,824 shares. Sanders Capital Lc accumulated 2.69 million shares. E&G LP owns 16,139 shares. South Carolina-based Canal Company has invested 2.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Churchill Management invested in 113,401 shares. Liberty Mgmt holds 6,357 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sivik Limited Liability Corp accumulated 70,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 1.22% or 11,000 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 543,796 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 183,220 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 2,400 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 66,121 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 6,799 shares. Barr E S & has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,194 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $663.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,783 shares to 324,098 shares, valued at $17.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 8,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,406 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Dividend-Paying Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals Could Shine in Q4 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I-Mab Bio collaborates with MSD to evaluate TJC4 in combination with KEYTRUDA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Big Can This $8 Billion-Plus Diabetes Drug Class Get? – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Phase 3 PAOLA-1 Trial Significantly Increased Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Maintenance Treatment with Bevacizumab for Newly-Diagnosed Advanced Ovarian Cancer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 212,554 shares to 336,703 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 33,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.