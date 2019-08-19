Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Stock Value Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Banner (BANR) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 4,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 5,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 3.78 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 66,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 164,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 230,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 61,322 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banner Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.41 Per Share, Schedules 2Q19 Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 8% to $0.41 Per Share, Renews Stock Repurchase Program and Schedules 1Q19 Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Banner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BANR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.29M for 13.26 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.

