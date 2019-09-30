Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Dana Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Metlife (MET) Stake by $1.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 26,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 5.64M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, SFJ Deal to Develop Investigational Molecule Abituzumab; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 35,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 583,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.96 million, down from 619,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 2.02 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 26,240 shares to 73,698 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 19,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 6,856 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mngmt reported 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Huber Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 139,800 shares. Markston Intl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.82% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Griffin Asset has 113,341 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Inc Ny stated it has 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Richard C Young & Ltd reported 1.78% stake. 41,502 were accumulated by Personal Corporation. Cap Counsel Lc invested 0.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Park Natl Corp Oh holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 320,700 shares. Opus Investment Management Incorporated invested 1.24% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fiera Cap Corporation holds 65,524 shares. M&R Capital Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 36,814 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 18,721 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.89 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 179,281 shares to 211,505 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 77,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.35 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Women dread benefits open enrollment, survey finds – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Named to Working Mother’s â€œ100 Best Companiesâ€ List for 21st Year in a Row – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt invested in 52,287 shares. 7,701 are held by Pennsylvania Com. Jefferies Gp holds 4,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services owns 232,758 shares. Carroll Finance Inc reported 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 46,455 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.13% or 140,233 shares. Arga Inv Management Lp owns 24,905 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 64,304 were reported by Amer Assets Invest Ltd. Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.34% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mariner Limited Com stated it has 786,851 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).