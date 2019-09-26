Merck & Co (MRK) Position Maintained by Gabalex Capital Management Llc; Cumberland Partners LTD Position in Enbridge (ENB) Has Lifted by $345,096

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 121,885 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 112,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 1.27M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 3.70M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 24/05/2018 – EISAI SAYS FDA HAS EXTENDED ACTION DATE FOR SNDA FOR LENVATINIB FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0.12% or 688,920 shares. Burns J W And Co Ny has 7,451 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd owns 481 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Montgomery Management holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 38,447 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd has 0.11% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 19,730 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 136,832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Family Mgmt Corp reported 8,281 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Augustine Asset Management Inc has 4.85% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 84,082 shares. Black Creek Inv Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 491,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.72% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6.83M shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt accumulated 84,859 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 375,571 shares or 1.16% of the stock.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (NYSE:JPM) by 15,560 shares to 397,054 shares, valued at $44.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 112,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,101 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge, NextDecade plan development of Rio Bravo pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Enbridge Is Securing Its Growth for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The Number One Mistake You Could Make in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield’s Real Assets Fund Offers A 10.6% Yield But Not Much Else – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.