Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose While Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered Its Stake by $447,868; Cumberland Partners LTD Lifted Its Progressive (PGR) Stake by $325,080

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc analyzed 5,396 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $220.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 1.75M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 125.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 4,515 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 8,115 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 358,977 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 18,541 shares to 821,182 shares, valued at $30.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,960 shares to 165,728 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).