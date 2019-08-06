Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose While Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake; Cullen Capital Management Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Lowered by $8.14 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 390,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47M, down from 432,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $208.86. About 127,886 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 9,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 523,884 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.57M, up from 514,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 731,952 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Limited Company holds 684,031 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp owns 172,299 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag reported 6,231 shares. Atria Invs Limited Co invested in 2,170 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Florida-based Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 6,587 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Liability holds 1,844 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 193,749 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Ltd holds 0.8% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 22,302 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 7,287 shares. 1.31M were reported by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,157 shares. 1,802 are owned by Hemenway Trust.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22,055 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 41,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 23.63 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 62.72 million shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability reported 77,833 shares stake. Orleans Capital Management La, Louisiana-based fund reported 19,190 shares. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 4,053 shares. Hendley & Inc holds 1.4% or 32,863 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bancorp, Missouri-based fund reported 15,664 shares. 69,060 are held by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Cannell Peter B & stated it has 267,040 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Pzena Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.91M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 10.64 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv owns 1.78M shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Company owns 90,651 shares. Barton Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,660 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca holds 131,703 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co holds 0% or 6,286 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 2,436 shares to 18,638 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 163,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,866 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund Etf (VXUS).