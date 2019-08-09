Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.16 Million as Stock Value Rose; Crow Point Partners Decreased Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding by $349,160

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 26,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 135,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, down from 161,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 1.72 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 343,746 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What To Buy – Assuming We Get The Selloff This Week – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Strong Buy Stocks the Street Loves – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Exact Sciences A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Soared 42.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,806 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp. Df Dent Co accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 315,585 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 218,165 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 38,400 were reported by Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc. D E Shaw Co Incorporated stated it has 2.50M shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 105 shares. Shine Advisory Services accumulated 442 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 122,200 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 1.04 million shares. 13,975 are owned by National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 32,103 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fincl Advisory Service Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.37% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 26,564 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.34% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 353,750 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability holds 1.35% or 194,272 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 3,853 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc accumulated 3,882 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1.91 million are owned by Pzena Mgmt Ltd Llc. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 1.69% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. 1.88M are held by Srb. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 1.98% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Parus (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 151,340 shares. Amica Mutual has invested 0.93% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).