Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Declined While Bahl & Gaynor Has Decreased by $4.00 Million Its Holding; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Sandy Spring Bank Lifted Its Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 48,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,513 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 214,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.14. About 11.40M shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,964 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 5,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $279.32. About 647,948 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,609 shares to 103,758 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,870 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,102 shares to 374,779 shares, valued at $160.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.