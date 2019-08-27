Merck & Co New (MRK) Stock Rose While First American Bank Cut Its Stake; Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Holding in Illumina (ILMN) by $1.13 Million

First American Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 131,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95M, down from 139,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 261,601 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc analyzed 3,658 shares as the company's stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 70,325 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85M, down from 73,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $42.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $286.25. About 33,857 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,407 shares to 614,062 shares, valued at $49.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.