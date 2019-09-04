Merck & Co (MRK) to pay $0.55 on Oct 7, 2019; ConocoPhillips (COP) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) is expected to pay $0.55 on Oct 7, 2019. (NYSE:MRK) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Merck & Co Inc’s current price of $86.65 translates into 0.63% yield. Merck & Co Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 6.38M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 52.57% above currents $52.04 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, June 26. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. See ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold ConocoPhillips shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). M&T Natl Bank Corporation invested 0.45% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Monetary Mgmt Group invested in 5,554 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 2,194 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc. Davenport & Commerce Lc stated it has 65,832 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 774 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 87,756 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Dodge Cox owns 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 23,188 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 131,799 shares. Mackenzie invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 11.80M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,666 shares. Csat Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 60 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,200 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 3,907 shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 5.14M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.52 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 8.39 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold Merck & Co., Inc. shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Texas-based Fincl Mgmt Professionals Inc has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 21,448 shares. Sky Investment Group Limited Liability invested in 2.24% or 73,441 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.06% or 160,512 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Company holds 81,839 shares. 3,130 are held by Dillon & Associate Inc. Blb&B Advsr Llc has 1.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Atlas Browninc owns 13,815 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Leavell Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 44,122 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,050 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 188,341 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). King Luther Management Corp accumulated 1.12% or 1.77 million shares.