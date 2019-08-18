Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lowered Its Position by $1.43 Million as Market Value Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Maintained by Act Ii Management Lp

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 17,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 316,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33M, down from 333,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 11/05/2018 – Dimensional Advisors Adds Aptiv, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 12,929 shares to 322,091 shares, valued at $23.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,500 shares to 57,368 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,731 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).