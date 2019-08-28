Merck & Co (MRK) Holding Held by Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc; Coho Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holding by $9.98 Million; Stock Declined

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 2.65M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – Ebola patients slip out of Congo hospital as medics try to curb outbreak; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 151,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.39M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 3.46 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Carl Icahn may be right about Occidentalâ€™s Anadarko deal, but for a different reason – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Carl Icahn: Anadarko â€“ Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Deal Is Too Risky – ValueWalk” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,266 are held by Chemical State Bank. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 10.68M shares. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 12,234 shares. 36,549 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Fincl Counselors has 6,659 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Godsey And Gibb Associates has 1.94% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 9.54 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 0.13% or 4,592 shares. Goelzer Investment owns 6,119 shares. Amg Natl State Bank reported 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.23% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Meyer Handelman invested in 0.28% or 83,100 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was made by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 53,451 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Duncker Streett And Company invested 1.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.44% or 65,874 shares. 12,987 were reported by Wms Partners Ltd Liability Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1.52% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 6,934 are held by Deltec Asset Management Ltd Com. Ccm Advisers Lc reported 168,426 shares. Navellier And Associates Inc has 0.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Viking Fund Management Ltd Company accumulated 16,000 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 60,709 shares. 4,990 were reported by Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Corp. 6,157 are owned by Mcrae Capital Management. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.91% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).