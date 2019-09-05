Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Fosun International LTD Cut Its Position by $5.38 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Position in Intel Corp. (INTC) by $726,365

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 608,317 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67M, up from 594,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 6.02M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 65,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 22,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 87,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 545,779 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 09/04/2018 – BREAKING: Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK +2.6%; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 11,235 shares to 162,951 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,628 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.26 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.