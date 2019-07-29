Merck & Co (MRK) Stake Held by Umb Bank N A; Clean Yield Group Trimmed Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $2.45 Million as Share Price Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 78.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 186,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 423,652 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, up from 237,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 5.93 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 6.30 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares to 108,040 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.99 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,115 shares to 16,029 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,447 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings.