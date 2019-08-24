Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose While Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased Holding; Chilton Capital Management Boosted Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake by $309,264 as Stock Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 153,777 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 149,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.77M shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 53.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 45,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 39,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 84,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 10.12 million shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV) by 11,510 shares to 413,681 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us S Cap Qty Div (DGRS).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ViiV’s Long-Acting HIV Drug Meets Study Goal, Chinese Cheer For FibroGen, Retrophin Flunks Late-Stage Study – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 5,011 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Caxton Associate Lp holds 2,707 shares. 5,707 were accumulated by Stearns Finance Gru. Connor Clark Lunn Management has 164,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Interactive Financial has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 37,412 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.65% or 3.02M shares. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 31,203 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Old National Fincl Bank In owns 62,631 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Co Adv holds 0.81% or 27,214 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs stated it has 68,402 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 1.78 million shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 46,640 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Hold For The Long Run – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 6,987 shares to 27,639 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,335 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).