Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose; Chemical Finl (CHFC) Holder Chemical Bank Has Cut Position by $1.33 Million as Share Value Declined

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 32,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 226.55% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 13,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 18,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 31,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 11.40 million shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares to 6,311 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. 6,380 shares were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C, worth $249,611 on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY. KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of stock.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.27 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.72% negative EPS growth.

