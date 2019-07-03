Merck & Co Com (MRK) Stock Value Declined While Argi Investment Services Has Decreased Holding by $1.32 Million; Chartist Increases Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $210.14. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot –

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 15,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,486 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 30,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 9.75M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO) by 1,360 shares to 8,549 shares, valued at $363.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,006 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.95% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 225,297 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 22.34 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Management Corporation owns 265,887 shares. Bancorp reported 41,111 shares stake. Founders Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,518 shares. Roosevelt Gru holds 2.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 108,553 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.31% or 19,547 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 19,881 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Company invested in 1.7% or 28,164 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd owns 64 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 816,952 shares. First Bancshares holds 0.16% or 1,324 shares in its portfolio.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd Com (NYSE:IVZ) by 26,258 shares to 151,792 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com by 29,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500 Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 0.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 12,037 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 40,984 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn stated it has 23.93M shares. Senator Invest Gp Lp stated it has 4.69% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 49,457 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Mgmt reported 0.37% stake. 348,836 were reported by Eastern Bank & Trust. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 4,151 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% or 58,104 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oak Ltd Oh holds 0.12% or 24,245 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 1.26% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 65,513 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 35,982 shares or 0.88% of the stock.

