Merck & Co Com (MRK) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Celgene (CELG) Holding Held by Dowling & Yahnke Llc

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 6,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 313,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.25 million, down from 319,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 2.34M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 24,404 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 18,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 1.92M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,083 shares to 165,919 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 14,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “NewLink Genetics Receives FDA Acceptance for Partnered Biologics License Application | INN – Investing News Network” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment owns 5,462 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Management has invested 0.93% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,248 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited accumulated 1.01% or 1.18M shares. 4,680 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 12.08M shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited accumulated 109,540 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 376,574 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Llc Il accumulated 67,948 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 159,182 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,261 shares. Capstone Finance invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 1.82% or 408,700 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt Inc has 2.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 26,803 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 17,430 shares to 11,094 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 3,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.