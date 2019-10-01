Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose While Fiduciary Trust Company Upped Position by $932,007; Capital International Lifted Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $33.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 275.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 172,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 234,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.34M, up from 62,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.25. About 4.02M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FOCUSING ON FOUR MAIN ELECTION SECURITY AREAS; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says “l’m sorry”; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Takes the Punches While Rest of Silicon Valley Ducks; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost as much as 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 04/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Up to 87M users affected in Facebook privacy scandal

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 11,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 446,236 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.42 million, up from 435,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 1.29 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,366 shares to 13,134 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 53,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,721 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,314 shares to 96,226 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,342 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).