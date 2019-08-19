Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Upped Its Position; Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by $1.92 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 35,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 93,894 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 58,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 784,473 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 10,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.37 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 33,215 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 205,069 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 8,757 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 3,850 shares. Adi Capital Mngmt Limited holds 20,000 shares or 5.2% of its portfolio. Intll Group has invested 0.04% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 100 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invs. Reinhart Partners Inc invested in 2.59% or 509,708 shares. 3.10M were accumulated by Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Company Ct. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 17,338 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 4,505 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 126,320 shares. 121,130 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Captrust Advisors invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSG, ADNT, SRCL – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Stericycle Stock Is Rebounding Today – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events in May – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle (SRCL) Rides on Acquisitions as Debt Woes Linger – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5,470 shares to 19,703 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,150 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).