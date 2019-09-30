Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Raised Stake; Boston Advisors Cut Its Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) Stake by $342,320 as Market Value Rose

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) by 29.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 37,626 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $837,000, down from 53,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 1.33M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 191,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 7.41 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $621.35 million, up from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 3.90M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 24.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tt Intll has 0.55% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cibc Asset Inc reported 12,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Communications invested in 0.05% or 116,667 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 2.81M shares. Villere St Denis J And Co Limited Co has invested 1.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,215 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 103,339 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.81% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Bardin Hill Management Partners Limited Partnership owns 1.07% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 348,408 shares. 30,912 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp. State Street Corp has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Optimum Inv invested 0.57% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp Com (NYSE:ADC) by 5,370 shares to 23,283 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co Com (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.37% or 74,459 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 2.69% or 409,512 shares. 6,856 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc. Capital has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 12,627 are owned by Sonata Capital Group Inc Inc Inc. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 15,582 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, C M Bidwell has 0.16% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,915 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 400,379 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fruth Investment Management reported 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 31,686 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Hengehold Cap Management Limited Co holds 38,359 shares. Moreover, Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny has 0.99% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 66,026 shares. Stanley stated it has 16,502 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 193,464 shares to 628,210 shares, valued at $63.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 151,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,606 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).