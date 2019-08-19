Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose While Letko Brosseau & Associates Decreased Position by $6.81 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Holding Maintained by Sarissa Capital Management Lp

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 82,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.15 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 475,125 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02 million, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $235.54. About 67,778 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 18,000 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,479 shares. Richard C Young & invested in 109,464 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Mai Mgmt owns 85,511 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co has invested 1.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.17% or 2.85M shares. 26,564 were accumulated by Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Stewart & Patten Co Limited Com stated it has 7,483 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 316,099 shares. 322,072 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Penobscot Investment Mgmt accumulated 31,764 shares. Apriem Advsr owns 0.26% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 11,705 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). S&Co invested in 3.56% or 384,787 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 93,500 shares to 143,500 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 560,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.