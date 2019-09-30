Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Decreased Holding by $553,942; Beddow Capital Management Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 6,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 176,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84M, down from 183,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 4.05 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 104.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 16,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 32,642 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 15,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.33. About 4.14M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (AGN) Receive Second Request from FTC on Pending Transaction – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 10,660 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,295 shares, and cut its stake in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 55,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I-Mab Bio collaborates with MSD to evaluate TJC4 in combination with KEYTRUDA – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Accepts its BLA and Grants Priority Review for V920 Vaccine for Ebola Zaire Virus – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) announces EC Approves its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Inlyta as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.96 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

