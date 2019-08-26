Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Chemical Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $324,945 as Stock Value Rose; Banc Funds Co Has Cut Its Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana (HFBL) Position by $601,741; Share Price Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (HFBL) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 19,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.71% . The hedge fund held 50,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 69,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 15,552 shares traded or 934.04% up from the average. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) has risen 22.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBL News: 26/04/2018 – HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA QTRLY SHR $0.54; 11/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) Declares Dividend of 12c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louis, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBL); 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) 3Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 3,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 93,277 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 97,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 10.12 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,190 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Colony Group Limited Liability Com has 38,897 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 3,850 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.37% or 26,564 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,873 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 3,737 shares stake. Cortland Associates Mo stated it has 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Iat Reinsurance Communications Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 17,695 were reported by Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.41% stake. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 2,461 shares. Pictet National Bank & Trust Ltd holds 8,800 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 45,402 shares. Kanawha Llc owns 0.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 19,947 shares. 3.34M were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares to 6,311 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 5,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold HFBL shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 317,915 shares or 5.83% less from 337,598 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). 11,590 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,814 shares. Firefly Value Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.22% or 65,471 shares. 1 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. Banc Funds Ltd invested 0.12% in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). Morgan Stanley has 301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 253 shares. Oppenheimer Close Ltd stated it has 38,329 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) for 121,471 shares.