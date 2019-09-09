Merck & Co (MRK) Stake Boosted by Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc; Atria Investments Has Raised Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $348,610

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 9.41 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 82.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $839.17. About 507,739 shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Bancorp has invested 1.62% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Harding Loevner LP invested in 880 shares or 0% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co owns 20,682 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 174,760 shares. Bb&T reported 536,570 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Contravisory Investment Mgmt holds 717 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bainco Investors has invested 2.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.04% or 8,351 shares in its portfolio. 42,308 were accumulated by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc. British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 851,121 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 3,825 shares. Wade G W & accumulated 23,841 shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Choice Equities Capital Management Says New Management is Doing a Good Job – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Gabelli & Communications Invest Advisers accumulated 6,500 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com reported 1.46M shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 4,569 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,778 shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr owns 2,110 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 91,347 were accumulated by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Profund Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Principal Fin Group owns 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 64,371 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc holds 0.17% or 2,520 shares. Wespac Advisors Lc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,196 shares. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 326 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 66,310 shares. British Columbia Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,283 shares to 4,131 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 51,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,356 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.