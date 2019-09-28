Merck & Co. (MRK) Market Value Rose While Salem Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $452,350; As Tech Data (TECD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 116.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 24,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 44,772 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, up from 20,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 179,189 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 101,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 107,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 13,401 shares to 130,257 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust Reit 0.0 by 125,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,152 shares, and cut its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.