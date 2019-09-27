Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Stake Maintained by Park Avenue Securities Llc; As Qualys (QLYS) Stock Price Declined, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised Stake

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 98,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60M, up from 92,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 152,932 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 30,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 26,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 7.53 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 36,751 shares to 355,206 shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,135 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 398 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Oh holds 11,770 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Cap Mngmt owns 551,730 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 6,808 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Strs Ohio accumulated 15,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc owns 96,101 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc owns 28 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,219 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 3,158 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na accumulated 187 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Limited Com stated it has 3,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 210,127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wafra invested in 1.08% or 382,571 shares. Mckinley Limited Com Delaware stated it has 1.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Windsor Lc has 0.46% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 11,873 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Llc reported 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rech Mngmt Co owns 26,745 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Country Bank holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tdam Usa owns 211,009 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.73% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regions Fincl Corp has 1.61M shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 2.98% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 5,169 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,339 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Com reported 20,000 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 8,515 shares to 415,391 shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 34,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,701 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).