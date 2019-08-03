Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Stake Maintained by Stralem & Co Inc; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Annex Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Holding

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 89,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 82,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares to 16,405 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 20,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,980 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

