Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Wms Partners Increased Its Holding by $492,771; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 5,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 18,924 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 12,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.08. About 2.77 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Proge

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 271.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 3.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 2.80 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2B in reorg plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 1,050 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 24,659 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Illinois-based Pentwater Cap Mgmt LP has invested 1.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amp Investors Ltd holds 0.04% or 300,170 shares. Raymond James Serv owns 26,361 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 217,650 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 550 shares. Owl Creek Asset LP accumulated 4.84M shares. Geode Management Lc stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California-based Franklin has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset Management LP holds 4.7% or 934,000 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.45% or 16,459 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Financial Bank holds 73,693 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 74,085 shares. First Natl has 208,579 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Swedbank has 4.34 million shares. 139,425 were accumulated by Bollard Group Ltd Co. 112,137 are owned by Richard C Young And Limited. Security Natl Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 27,509 shares. Capital World Investors holds 84.22 million shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 4.75M shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.77% or 27,416 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Clear Street Markets Limited Co holds 0.17% or 17,300 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 63,760 shares. Moreover, Capital Sarl has 0.59% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 5,622 shares to 47,917 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,522 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).