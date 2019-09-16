Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose While Continental Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $415,000; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Decreased by $407,456 Its Stake

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 7,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 51,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 24,866 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 29,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.54% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Acg Wealth owns 6,121 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 4.08 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 92,343 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 3.27% or 333,357 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Com invested in 1.46% or 108,116 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 1,080 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,458 shares. 7,600 are held by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd reported 7,604 shares. Sabal Tru Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Colony Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 312,161 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.26% or 1.63 million shares.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Holding Limited Com owns 204,804 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.57% or 444,294 shares. Bancorp reported 1.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 64,148 are owned by Murphy Cap Mgmt. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc accumulated 2.2% or 3.72 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 34,679 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 411,161 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd has 41,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gfs Ltd Company reported 23,449 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Llc has 0.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.68M shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc accumulated 13,661 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Peddock Cap Advsrs reported 0.11% stake. Viking Fund Management Lc has 0.45% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 20,000 shares. Washington Bank reported 0.26% stake.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 49,096 shares to 59,796 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC).