Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Holding Held by World Asset Management Inc; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Share Value Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Has Raised by $1.85 Million Its Stake

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 12,125 shares as the company's stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,936 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, up from 158,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 11.04M shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500.

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 2.80 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 6,306 shares to 18,774 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol (EFAV) by 9,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,156 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Ny accumulated 1,036 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kbc Nv holds 0.24% or 83,355 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 30,168 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 961 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 10,641 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation has 1.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Webster Financial Bank N A has 59 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Burney invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 39,313 are held by Dupont Mngmt Corporation. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 229,228 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication reported 1,003 shares. Private Advsrs has 0.38% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,500 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.02% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED.

