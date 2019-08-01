Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Decreased Holding by $242.97 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Rose, Focused Investors Upped by $404,000 Its Position

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $113.19. About 7.53 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 551,550 shares to 617,760 shares, valued at $90.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 115,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13,700 shares to 432,300 shares, valued at $82.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,600 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

