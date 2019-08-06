Merck & Co (MRK) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Position by $4.73 Million as Share Price Rose; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake by $860,100

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 56,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 140,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 197,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 10.35 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 03/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NOW EXPECTS THAT AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO ASCO; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 3,339 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 65,163 shares. Cohen Mngmt holds 1.58% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 46,417 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.76% or 77,422 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 653,483 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 315,464 shares. Insight 2811 Inc invested in 0.33% or 3,100 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 12,129 shares. Central Fincl Bank And Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,281 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Baldwin Inv Management Limited Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 597,931 shares. Group Inc Inc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.09M shares. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 0.33% or 4,855 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,340 shares to 6,430 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 42,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,485 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,798 were accumulated by Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Ls Invest Ltd Llc invested in 76,968 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 4,129 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 766,355 shares stake. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs has 0.26% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chilton Management Ltd Co stated it has 31,462 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital has invested 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested in 248,614 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.01% or 698 shares. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 0.21% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Spinnaker Trust holds 61,754 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Westwood Management Il holds 0.05% or 4,053 shares in its portfolio. Sky Inv Gp Ltd Com reported 73,441 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings.