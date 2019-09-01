Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Market Value Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Position by $1.07 Million

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 6,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 35,429 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 42,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 111,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 586,319 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.76M, down from 697,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 338,988 shares. Shine Invest Advisory accumulated 558 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Firsthand Cap Mngmt reported 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Somerset Tru Company accumulated 257 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beacon Gru invested in 1,755 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 25,423 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 9.76M shares. Cls Invests Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Benin Mgmt Corp reported 1,274 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.96% or 79,600 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 122,343 are owned by Cambridge Rech Advisors. Spirit Of America Management Ny stated it has 4,750 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 8,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Business Wire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: NY Yankees, Sinclair, Amazon, YES Network, FedEx, TA – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ) by 69,420 shares to 231,650 shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Ltd Llc has 3,264 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 1.04% or 158,706 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 5,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability accumulated 42,308 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Ohio-based Winslow Asset has invested 2.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dupont stated it has 376,480 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Central Bankshares Trust Company holds 8,552 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,469 shares. One Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 44,840 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc reported 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 80,252 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Connors Investor Service holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 173,357 shares. Oregon-based Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or has invested 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37.86 million shares.