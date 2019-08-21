Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted Position; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Holder Focused Wealth Management Raised Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 23.24 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 30/05/2018 – Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no ‘bad surprises’ at Zodiac; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 9,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 551,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35 million, up from 542,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 2.05M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,555 shares to 4,014 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,067 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.

