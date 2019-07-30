Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Declined While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Holding by $535,433; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Value Rose, Roundview Capital Has Boosted by $325,720 Its Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 561,139 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.67M, down from 567,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 2.64M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G also agrees to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about $4.2 billion; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 2.21M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. senators call new hearing on Takata auto air bag inflators; 26/04/2018 – FORD OTOMOTIV 1Q NET INCOME 432.3M LIRAS; 21/03/2018 – Global Times: Ford in drive to rebuild ties with China; 08/03/2018 – FORD FRENCH UNIONS CALL FRIDAY STRIKE AT BLANQUEFORT PLANT: AFP; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT AUTO OWNER TRUST 2018-A; ISSUE; 26/03/2018 – The move follows introductions of other off-road versions of pickup trucks, such as the Ford Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2; 25/04/2018 – Ford Plans $11.5 Billion in Extra Cuts, Kills Slow-Selling Cars; 11/05/2018 – FORD SAYS JAN-APRIL VEHICLE SALES -21 PCT Y/Y, VS -12 PCT YR EARLIER; 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 16/05/2018 – Ford Restarting F-150, Super Duty Production Ahead of Schedule after Fire at Magnesium Parts Supplier

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ford Confirms Expansion Of Autonomous Driving Initiative With Volkswagen – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Mobility Companies Tout Commitment To Equity; Refraction Launches Three-Wheeled Delivery Robot – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Ford Focus recall covers 58K vehicles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

