Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Holder Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Has Upped Position by $700,960

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 8,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 89,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 97,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 20/04/2018 – Merck & Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap owns 12,644 shares. Cap Investment Counsel holds 3.56% or 120,075 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Invest reported 3,768 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company reported 826,235 shares. The New York-based Pzena Inv Limited Liability has invested 1.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winslow Asset has 10,456 shares. 2.46M were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Washington Trust National Bank owns 32,925 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Llc has 45,477 shares. Hexavest reported 1.94 million shares. Lathrop Management Corp reported 3.08% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp owns 18,383 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Cypress Group owns 87,741 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Com owns 63,356 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 5,362 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares to 58,148 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK).