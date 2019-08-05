Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose While Mariner Wealth Advisors Raised Stake; As Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC) Share Price Declined, Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Upped Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 174,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 697,236 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.84M, up from 522,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.41M shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream L.L.C (ENLC) by 434.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 25.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 31.55M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403.24 million, up from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream L.L.C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 3.20M shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 27,242 shares to 81,302 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 291,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Buckeye Partners: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on February 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Accelerated, Capital-Efficient Growth in the Permian Basin – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Unitholders Approve Simplification Merger – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 228,123 shares to 155,691 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 7,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,384 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.1% or 95,050 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru owns 50,281 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 35,316 are owned by Homrich & Berg. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 26,564 shares. Ashford Cap Inc has 5,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Marietta Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,699 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd holds 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 121,230 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Barnett Comm Inc invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dnb Asset As reported 629,918 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 5,600 were reported by Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Co. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 0.2% or 11,295 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Etrade Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 884,993 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Merck Reports Fantastic Q2 Earnings Results: 4 Things You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Is the Top Dow Stock, Merck Is the Worst. See, Markets Are Efficient. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.