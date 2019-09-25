Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased by $44.33 Million Its Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 3,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 54,631 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 58,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 8.41 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 19/04/2018 – P&G also agrees to buy the consumer health business of Merck for about $4.2 billion; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 225,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.63 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $194.86. About 1.00M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.32 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,544 shares to 9.53 million shares, valued at $1.34 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C by 10,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Lc invested in 0.07% or 6,830 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,270 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9,535 shares. Covington Inv Advisors Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,860 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Millennium Ltd invested in 0% or 14,142 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Huntington National Bank invested in 0.65% or 206,022 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 11,245 shares. Intll Grp Inc Inc holds 97,292 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 229,643 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 12,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Communications Limited holds 250 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.38% stake. Wendell David Associate Incorporated reported 126,371 shares stake.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 7,419 shares to 94,257 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.72 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.