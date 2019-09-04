Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Position by $679.67 Million as Stock Rose; As Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Share Price Rose, Artal Group Sa Has Raised Its Stake by $6.36 Million

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 454,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 979,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 232,185 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 40,984 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 billion, down from 49,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 7.30M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 29/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL MET A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ORR IN AN EARLY COHORT OF PARTICIPANTS AT AN INTERIM ANALYSIS; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc Com Cl A by 18 shares to 1,084 shares, valued at $69.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nestle S A Reg B Adr (NSRGY) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) announces EC Approves its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Inlyta as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.21 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd stated it has 2,786 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0.41% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.76% or 1.03M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc reported 9,246 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc holds 0.7% or 75,766 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Peak Asset Ltd Liability reported 16,130 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Accredited owns 11,976 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Btr Mngmt owns 134,593 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.57% or 553,493 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,401 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% or 56,510 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BioBoyScoutâ€™s Online Biotech Valuation Calculators Help Small Investors See Value in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)â€™s Recently Published U.S. Patent Application A Blockbuster? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.50M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $55.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).