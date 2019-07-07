Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Its Stake; As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Rose, Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Holding

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 74,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,329 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90M, down from 350,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 8.37M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,811 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 6,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 829,189 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,451 were reported by Stock Yards Bancorp Communication. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 26,816 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.23% or 7.09M shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited has 164,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability Co reported 10,171 shares. Private Mngmt Group holds 0.1% or 24,450 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 12,642 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.03% or 170,195 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.55% or 28,824 shares. Martin And Inc Tn invested in 0.44% or 17,467 shares. Interocean Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Prio Wealth Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 559,787 shares. Mu Invests owns 3.95% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 74,000 shares. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.59% stake.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 89,335 shares to 95,130 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.