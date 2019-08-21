Merck & Co (MRK) Position Maintained by Allen Investment Management Llc; As Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Share Value Rose, Holder Lomas Capital Management Upped Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 38.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 46,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 167,647 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 121,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 72,839 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 191.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 7,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 11,182 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 3,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 596,790 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And stated it has 300,872 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corp La stated it has 19,190 shares. Compton Management Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 22,494 shares. Capwealth Advsr reported 154,858 shares. Allstate reported 250,540 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 8.43 million shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meeder Asset Management holds 1.04% or 158,706 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 42,610 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Illinois-based Continental Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). James Research Inc accumulated 0.32% or 59,530 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc stated it has 0.66% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Highstreet Asset owns 15,983 shares. Intersect Lc reported 51,691 shares. Maryland Management has 0.53% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 51,732 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,223 shares to 143,622 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,212 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,851 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

