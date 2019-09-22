Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Independent Investors Increased Holding by $72.79 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 101,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53 million, down from 107,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.71M shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21 million, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 40,121 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested in 2.14% or 76,163 shares. Wealth Architects Lc has 2.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,060 shares. Maverick, Texas-based fund reported 58,720 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt owns 42,594 shares for 5.65% of their portfolio. Northstar Investment Advsr Lc has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 27,781 are owned by Tiemann Advisors Lc. Northeast Finance Consultants has invested 1.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baxter Bros holds 0.37% or 8,232 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp accumulated 0.32% or 138,710 shares. Cardinal accumulated 35,563 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Ltd has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,614 shares. Srb accumulated 2,665 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc accumulated 158,903 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl Commercial Bank In holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 69,678 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0.28% or 31,731 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 1.53% or 64,327 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 100,128 shares. Motco reported 66,274 shares stake. Blue Financial Cap Inc reported 30,072 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim And Communication holds 3.08M shares. Boston And has 47,524 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.19% or 3,575 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 191,241 shares. Cardinal Cap Inc reported 108,055 shares stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc has 181,781 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 439,006 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Commerce invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).