Merck & Co (MRK) Position Held by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd; As America Movil Adr (AMX) Market Value Declined, Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 110,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 95,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 3.43 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80 million, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 1.12 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $124.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 9.84 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,216 shares to 8,334 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 57,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,575 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

