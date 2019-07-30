Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Rose, Ithaka Group Trimmed by $8.64 Million Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 47,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 119,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 13.24 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.27. About 12.72 million shares traded or 25.67% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 03/05/2018 – MODERNA & MERCK & CO. EXPAND MRNA CANCER VACCINES PACT; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares to 321,999 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Big Problem With Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Alibaba Short Thesis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12,405 shares to 295,164 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Notes And Analysis From Merck’s Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corporation owns 29,932 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust holds 86,091 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc stated it has 8,351 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 122,968 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Axa reported 1.64 million shares stake. Pzena Investment Management invested 0.86% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). American Assets Investment Ltd Liability Company stated it has 70,000 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Co has 3.31% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 210,879 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Finance Advisory Service invested in 0.2% or 12,115 shares. Boys Arnold Co Incorporated has 54,469 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank owns 120,312 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.78% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 82,220 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne invested 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).