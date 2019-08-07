Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Holding by $1.40 Million; Arga Investment Management LP Cut Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Stake by $2.37 Million; Market Value Rose

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 44.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 25,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $229.99. About 404,039 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 45,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 28,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 9.27M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,530 shares to 3,191 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 97,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,881 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regions Finance holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.64 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 2.85 million shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 117.20 million were reported by State Street Corp. Pitcairn owns 41,202 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Birinyi has invested 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, Cap Counsel has 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). D E Shaw And Communication Inc has 5.97 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 2.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northeast Inv reported 54,559 shares stake. Asset Management One Co Ltd invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kidder Stephen W reported 6,935 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm owns 18,550 shares. Contravisory Investment has 0.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 717 shares.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares to 347,391 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 63,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).