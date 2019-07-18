Merck And Co (MRK) Stake Held by Howard Capital Management; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cut Its Holding

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97 million, down from 746,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 15.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 10,133 shares as the company's stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 274,326 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82M, up from 264,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 3.55 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 57,395 shares to 1,795 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,303 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Communication has 2.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Marathon Trading Investment Management Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 27,100 shares. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bancorp Pictet & Cie (Asia) reported 7,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Somerset Group has invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bbr Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2,461 shares in its portfolio. Becker Mngmt Inc reported 561,903 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.13% stake. Spinnaker Tru holds 61,754 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Choate Advsr invested 0.38% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 4,990 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Invest Management Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cetera accumulated 52,816 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 14,688 shares to 288,382 shares, valued at $35.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 33,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.