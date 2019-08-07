Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Position by $1.40 Million as Share Price Rose; Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Shares Declined While Alkeon Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $15.91 Million

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 45,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 28,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 9.27M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY EPS $2.45-EPS $2.57; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 237,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 686,615 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.31 million, up from 449,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 603,133 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Management Limited reported 37,436 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership invested in 177,410 shares. Capital Int Ca invested in 20,376 shares. Sei Invests Company has 8,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 371 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 289,094 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Westfield Mgmt Communication Lp reported 342,680 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.02% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Trust Co Of Vermont holds 18 shares. Shine Advisory Service Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Sector Gamma As has 57,043 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 201 shares.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL) by 997,400 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $137.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59M shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

