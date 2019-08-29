Merck & Co (MRK) Holding Has Upped by Factory Mutual Insurance Company; Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Lowered Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 50.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 430,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.06M, up from 846,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 3.81 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 5,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 98,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, down from 104,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.62. About 1.13M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 30,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 16,190 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.21 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Trustmark Bank Trust Department owns 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 700 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.09% or 293,106 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 176 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Birmingham Incorporated Al invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.04% stake. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 21,176 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Inc Pcl has 0.1% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 34,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited. Creative Planning owns 20,528 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 915 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 10,732 shares to 142,410 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Lc owns 47,477 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 4,146 were reported by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northcoast Asset Management Lc reported 58,104 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank holds 9.41M shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.54% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hartford Investment Communications reported 348,649 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Green Square Cap Lc invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Platinum Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Mu Invests Company Limited reported 74,000 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,669 shares. Canal holds 2.83% or 100,000 shares. Advisory Serv Incorporated invested in 12,115 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

